Bihar: Lightning kills 6 people, injures 10 others
Since March 20, strong thunderstorms in Bihar have left at least six people dead, including children, and injured 10 others.
The IMD says the state should brace for more lightning and gusty winds (gusts up to 60km/h in some districts) over the next 48 hours, with scattered storms still on the radar.
Farmers urged to protect crops
These storms haven't just been dangerous for people: hail and heavy rain have damaged wheat, maize, mangoes, and lychees across several districts.
Farmers are being urged to protect crops (for example, by covering harvested produce with tarpaulins and storing it at higher places).
Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid open areas during storms.
IMD advisories advise avoiding use of electronic devices and staying away from electric poles during thunderstorms.
Livestock lost in storms
Alongside human casualties, livestock have also been lost in these storms.
If you're in Bihar right now, it's best to keep an eye on weather updates and take extra care until things settle down.