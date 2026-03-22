Bihar: Lightning kills 6 people, injures 10 others

Farmers urged to protect crops

These storms haven't just been dangerous for people: hail and heavy rain have damaged wheat, maize, mangoes, and lychees across several districts.

Farmers are being urged to protect crops (for example, by covering harvested produce with tarpaulins and storing it at higher places).

Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid open areas during storms.

IMD advisories advise avoiding use of electronic devices and staying away from electric poles during thunderstorms.