Bihar man gets death penalty for killing wife on anniversary
India
A retired teacher from Bihar, Birbal Prasad Sahu, has been given the death penalty for killing his wife, Sumanti Sinha, on their 57th wedding anniversary.
The shocking crime happened in July 2024, when Sahu dismembered her body.
The court termed it a crime that betrays the decency of trust and marital relations.
Man acted out of jealousy
Sahu acted out of jealousy over his wife's suspected affair with his late uncle.
He reportedly planned to cut her into 57 pieces but was stopped by his grandson after 12.
Strong evidence and witness statements helped secure his conviction under Section 103 (1) of the BNS.
This is the second capital punishment pronounced by a Bihar court in February this year.