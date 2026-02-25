Bihar: Man shoots neighbor during her wedding, escapes India Feb 25, 2026

An 18-year-old bride, Aarti Kumari, was shot on her wedding stage in Buxar, Bihar, late Tuesday night.

The attacker, Deenbandhu—her neighbor who'd reportedly been obsessed with her—showed up masked and fired at her as she exchanged garlands with the groom.

Aarti allegedly told family members "Dinbandhu shot me" before she collapsed.

She was taken to Sadar Hospital in Buxar and later referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre, where she is now in critical condition.