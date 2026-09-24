Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary addresses Samastipur and Jamui sexual assaults

Choudhary highlighted that four arrests were made within hours in one case, and promised offenders won't get protection.

He admitted no leader can stop every crime, but stressed that strict action will be taken under the established precedent set by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and "the full force of the law - like a bulldozer - will be brought down upon the perpetrators."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan criticized the government for not doing enough, and claimed offenders feel safe getting bail.