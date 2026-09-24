Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary addresses Samastipur and Jamui sexual assaults
Bihar's rural works minister, Ashok Choudhary, spoke up about recent sexual assault cases in Samastipur and Jamui.
He said the government is acting quickly but also asked people not to single out Bihar, pointing out that "these incidents happen everywhere, even in places like the US and Japan."
Four arrests, Choudhary vows no protection
Choudhary highlighted that four arrests were made within hours in one case, and promised offenders won't get protection.
He admitted no leader can stop every crime, but stressed that strict action will be taken under the established precedent set by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and "the full force of the law - like a bulldozer - will be brought down upon the perpetrators."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan criticized the government for not doing enough, and claimed offenders feel safe getting bail.