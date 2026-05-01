Bihar moves 11 IAS and 16 IPS officers in reshuffle
Big changes are happening in Bihar's administration: 11 IAS and 16 IPS officers have just been moved to new roles.
The official notification dropped on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with some familiar names getting fresh responsibilities.
HR Sriniwas is now the additional chief secretary for social welfare, while Santosh Kumar Mall steps in as principal secretary for disaster management.
Bihar appoints police and department chiefs
Kumar Ravi will now lead the health department, Ajay Yadav takes over energy, and Sanjay Kumar Singh is moving to finance.
On the police side, Sudhanshu Kumar is the new ADG for law and order, Nirmal Kumar Azad heads training, Amit Kumar Jain will handle economic offenses, Nayyar Hasnain Khan leads Bihar Special Armed Police, and Amit Lodha is in charge of ADG (Wireless and Technical Services).
It's a pretty big shuffle aimed at keeping things running smoothly across departments.