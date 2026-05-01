Bihar moves 11 IAS and 16 IPS officers in reshuffle India May 11, 2026

Big changes are happening in Bihar's administration: 11 IAS and 16 IPS officers have just been moved to new roles.

The official notification dropped on Sunday, May 10, 2026, with some familiar names getting fresh responsibilities.

HR Sriniwas is now the additional chief secretary for social welfare, while Santosh Kumar Mall steps in as principal secretary for disaster management.