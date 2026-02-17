Bihar: NEET aspirant dies after 5-day coma, chilling note found
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6 and died five days later in hospital.
After her death, forensic reports revealed she had been sexually assaulted—bruises, injuries, and evidence of resistance were found.
On February 17, her family filed a complaint about a chilling note warning they'd "lose" their son if they didn't back off.
Probe on; DNA samples collected from staff
With forensic evidence confirming rape and the victim being 18 years old, the case was registered.
The Bihar government recommended a CBI probe at the end of January; authorities inspected the hostel and collected DNA samples from staff—including the owner.
An employee has already been arrested. The investigation is ongoing, with officials questioning family members and villagers to piece together what really happened.