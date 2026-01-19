Bihar NEET aspirant's death: Autopsy confirms sexual assault, family alleges murder India Jan 19, 2026

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was found unconscious in her locked Patna hostel room on January 6 and died five days later in hospital.

The autopsy has confirmed she was sexually assaulted, with injuries suggesting violent resistance.

Her father filed an FIR on January 9 alleging sexual assault after she returned to the city for her drop year, having missed MBBS admission by just two marks.