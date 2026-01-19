Bihar NEET aspirant's death: Autopsy confirms sexual assault, family alleges murder
India
A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was found unconscious in her locked Patna hostel room on January 6 and died five days later in hospital.
The autopsy has confirmed she was sexually assaulted, with injuries suggesting violent resistance.
Her father filed an FIR on January 9 alleging sexual assault after she returned to the city for her drop year, having missed MBBS admission by just two marks.
Investigation update: Hostel owner arrested, SIT probing case
A Special Investigation Team led by IG Jitendra Rana is handling the case.
The hostel owner was arrested; police said the arrest was to prevent possible tampering with evidence.
Police are questioning hostel residents and staff, while the victim's family has accused officials of trying to cover up what happened.