Bihar NH-31 head-on crash in Begusarai kills 4, injures 8
India
A serious road accident on NH-31 in Bihar's Begusarai district early Monday left four people dead and eight others hurt.
Two Jeeps collided head-on near Angrezi Dhala, with police saying three died at the scene and one passed away during treatment.
Victims bound for Simaria or wedding
Those who lost their lives, Rishabh Kumar, 26; Sunny Kumar, 24; Himanshu Kumar, 22; and Raja Kumar, 21, were either heading to Simaria for a holy dip in the Ganga on Purnima or traveling to a wedding in Vinodpur.
The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged.
The injured are being treated, and police are now investigating what caused the crash.