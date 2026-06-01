Bihar NH-31 head-on crash in Begusarai kills 4, injures 8

Victims bound for Simaria or wedding

Those who lost their lives, Rishabh Kumar, 26; Sunny Kumar, 24; Himanshu Kumar, 22; and Raja Kumar, 21, were either heading to Simaria for a holy dip in the Ganga on Purnima or traveling to a wedding in Vinodpur.

The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged.

The injured are being treated, and police are now investigating what caused the crash.