Bihar officers push back against Deputy CM's public suspension threat India Dec 27, 2025

Bihar's Revenue Service officers are up in arms after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha publicly threatened to "suspend you on the spot" during a recent address.

The officers' association (BiRSA) called out these remarks as unfair and against service rules, saying it felt like being put on trial in front of a crowd instead of following proper process.

They've warned of a boycott if the practice of public humiliation continues, and have called for ministers and elected representatives to be held to the same standards of scrutiny.