Bihar officers push back against Deputy CM's public suspension threat
Bihar's Revenue Service officers are up in arms after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha publicly threatened to "suspend you on the spot" during a recent address.
The officers' association (BiRSA) called out these remarks as unfair and against service rules, saying it felt like being put on trial in front of a crowd instead of following proper process.
They've warned of a boycott if the practice of public humiliation continues, and have called for ministers and elected representatives to be held to the same standards of scrutiny.
Why are the officers so upset?
BiRSA says Sinha's comments not only humiliated officials but also undermined years of progress, like digitizing records.
They argue that everyone—including ministers—should face equal scrutiny, and that respect for due process matters.
What does Sinha say?
Sinha, who also handles Revenue and Land Reforms, stood by his approach.
He described these public meetings as moves for more transparency and action against land mafias, insisting he will not succumb to any pressure.
Quick rewind: Sinha's convoy attack
Just last month during elections, Sinha's convoy was attacked with stones and cow dung in Lakhisarai.
He blamed opposition supporters and promised tough action in response.