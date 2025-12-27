Himachal: Doctors go on indefinite strike after Shimla hospital brawl

Medical services in Himachal Pradesh were severely impacted as resident doctors went on an indefinite strike on Saturday. The protest was against the termination of a doctor involved in a brawl with a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla . The doctors argued that the quick termination of Dr Raghav Narula within 48 hours was unwarranted and expressed growing discontent within the medical community, according to a report by PTI.

Service disruption Strike disrupts medical services across Himachal Pradesh The strike has disrupted routine services, elective operation theaters, and outpatient departments (OPDs) at hospitals across the state. Emergency services are still operational with consultants attending to indoor patients. However, planned surgeries have been affected due to the strike. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has issued Standard Operating Procedures to ensure uninterrupted health services during this period.

Patient stories Patient experiences highlight impact of doctors' strike Patients and their attendants have been facing hardships due to the unavailability of doctors. One such patient attendant, Dasvi Ram, said his wife's MRI was delayed because of the strike. Another patient attendant, Krishan Singh Thakur from Ani, also spoke about the inconvenience caused by the strike. He said he came to Shimla for his father's treatment, but no doctors were available due to the protest.

Termination aftermath Doctor's termination sparks controversy, investigation promised The controversy started after a video showed Dr Narula punching patient Arjun Singh inside IGMC. The dispute allegedly stemmed from a disagreement over how Singh was addressed by the doctor. An inquiry committee found both parties at fault for "misconduct, misbehavior, and acts unbecoming of a public servant." In response to the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promised an investigation into the matter and assured action against those who threatened doctors in hospitals.