Bihar parents deny trafficking after 222 children rescued for madrasas
After 222 children from Bihar were rescued in two separate incidents, including 163 bound for a madrasa in Latur, Maharashtra, parents are denying any trafficking.
They say they sent their kids to madrasas because local government schools aren't great and madrasas offer free education, clothes, and religious learning.
Mohammad Altmash, who runs a common service center (CSC) at Bagdahra village, said, "The government school provides free education but it lacks quality and dedicated teachers prompting parents to resort to madrasas."
Police, child welfare officials investigating trafficking
Police and child welfare officials are investigating why so many kids were being moved and whether trafficking was involved.
They're also considering awareness drives to encourage families to choose government schools instead.
Recent rescues of minors in other states have raised bigger questions about the safety of kids sent far from home for education.