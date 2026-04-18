Bihar parents deny trafficking after 222 children rescued for madrasas India Apr 18, 2026

After 222 children from Bihar were rescued in two separate incidents, including 163 bound for a madrasa in Latur, Maharashtra, parents are denying any trafficking.

They say they sent their kids to madrasas because local government schools aren't great and madrasas offer free education, clothes, and religious learning.

Mohammad Altmash, who runs a common service center (CSC) at Bagdahra village, said, "The government school provides free education but it lacks quality and dedicated teachers prompting parents to resort to madrasas."