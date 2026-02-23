Bihar plans to ban social media for under-18 users

Similar moves in other countries and states

With wide internet reach but digital literacy still low, many kids in Bihar are getting hooked on endless scrolling—something JD(U) MLA Samridh Verma calls an "invisible epidemic."

He's pushing for digital hygiene classes in schools and support for families to help break the cycle.

This move lines up with global trends, as countries like Australia have already banned social media for those under 16, while Malaysia has announced plans to do so, and other Indian states are considering similar steps.