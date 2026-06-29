Bihar police arrest 32 in police radio operator exam cheating
India
Big news from Bihar: police have arrested 32 people for cheating in the police radio operator exam.
The accused used tricks like biometric tampering and impersonation (think fake fingerprints and stand-ins) to try to game the system.
Arrests happened across several districts, including Khagaria, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur.
Organized cheating network involved school staff
Turns out it was an organized operation involving not just candidates but also school staff, a teacher and a center superintendent are among those caught.
Police found all sorts of stuff during raids: phones, admit cards, luxury cars, even Bluetooth devices that let people feed answers from outside.
Forensic teams are now digging deeper to see how far this cheating network goes.