Bihar Police file FIR over Jamui video revealing minor identity
India
Bihar Police have filed an FIR against about 120 social media accounts for spreading a video that reveals the identity of a minor girl who was harassed in Jamui.
The incident, which involved two minors being attacked while returning from a hill station, has already led to three arrests as police continue their investigation.
SP Bishwajeet Dayal warns against sharing
Jamui's Superintendent of Police, Bishwajeet Dayal, reminded everyone that sharing such videos breaks several laws, including the POCSO Act and the IT Act, and urged people not to circulate them further.
A Special Investigation Team is handling the case, and political leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are pushing for quick action against those responsible.