Bihar preacher arrested for raping minor, forcing abortion
India
In Bihar, a kathavachak (religious preacher) named Sharan Das has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl after promising marriage.
According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother on December 19, 2025, he sexually assaulted her and made her undergo an abortion when she became pregnant.
What's happening now?
Police have booked Das under the POCSO Act for serious sexual offenses against a child.
He's currently in judicial custody for two weeks.
Another man named in the case, Ram Udit Das, is still on the run.