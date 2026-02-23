Bihar: Protest by chowkidars turns violent, police baton charge
On Monday in Patna, Bihar's police chowkidars (watchmen) hit the streets demanding a raise and fairer service conditions.
Things got heated when they pushed past barricades, leading to a police baton charge.
Some protesters were hurt, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.
Protest against honorarium
Chowkidars demonstrated to demand a hike in honorarium and service reforms.
Their protest is just one of several demonstrations in Bihar over jobs and welfare issues, showing how many people feel left behind.
Bigger picture
It's not just about one group—it's part of a bigger story about workers speaking up for fair treatment.
If you care about job security or social justice, this is worth noticing.