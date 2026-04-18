Bihar review meeting reveals 25 foreigners detained in East Champaran
India
Security teams in Bihar have picked up 25 people from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates for living in East Champaran without legal papers.
The news came out during a review meeting led by Bihar's Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, highlighting ongoing efforts to keep tabs on who is coming and going.
Authorities inform home countries of arrests
Authorities have let the home countries know about these arrests.
The meeting also flagged bigger security issues along the India-Nepal border, including thousands of smuggling cases and fake currency seizures in recent years.
Officials are working on fixing damaged border markers and clearing out illegal buildings near the border to tighten security even more.