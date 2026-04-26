Bihar schoolteacher Aradhya missing after leaving with husband, murder probe
A 23-year-old schoolteacher named Aradhya went missing in Bihar on April 12 after leaving home with her husband, Deepak Kumar Sah.
When her family couldn't reach her, they reported it to the police, and a murder investigation began.
The couple had married against Aradhya's family's wishes, and social pressure and alleged influence from Deepak's family may have played a role in what happened.
Deepak Kumar Sah arrested, remains found
Police formed a special team and soon arrested Deepak. Tragically, Aradhya's remains were recovered about 15km from Deepak's house.
Despite her being missing, Deepak reportedly remarried just days later.
Another suspect has been arrested, and police are still looking for others involved.
Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar confirmed the recovery and said further investigation is in progress.