Bihar seeks Army and BRO help after Vikramshila bridge collapse
A span of the Vikramshila Bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed late Sunday night, cutting off a key route between South Bihar and the Kosi-Seemanchal areas.
The state has now sought assistance from the Army and Border Roads Organization (BRO) to help rebuild it.
Two engineers suspended and no casualties
The 4.7-km bridge gave way in two stages: first showing damage just before midnight, then dropping a span into the Ganga after 1am.
Thanks to early warnings, no one was hurt. An investigation is underway; two engineers have been suspended for ignoring safety alerts.
Traffic will be rerouted for about three months while repairs happen.
Officials had received information about a minor problem earlier, and IIT Patna later advised that the pillars and bridge were intact, though a false wall had been damaged.
A new four-lane bridge nearby should open by year-end to ease disruptions.