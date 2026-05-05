Bihar seeks Army and BRO help after Vikramshila bridge collapse

Two engineers suspended and no casualties

The 4.7-km bridge gave way in two stages: first showing damage just before midnight, then dropping a span into the Ganga after 1am.

Thanks to early warnings, no one was hurt. An investigation is underway; two engineers have been suspended for ignoring safety alerts.

Traffic will be rerouted for about three months while repairs happen.

Officials had received information about a minor problem earlier, and IIT Patna later advised that the pillars and bridge were intact, though a false wall had been damaged.

A new four-lane bridge nearby should open by year-end to ease disruptions.