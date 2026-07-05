Bihar State University Service Commission opens 3,687 assistant professor posts
India
Looking to kickstart your teaching career? Bihar State University Service Commission just opened up 3,687 assistant professor positions across state universities.
Applications are live now on the Samarth portal, so if you're passionate about academia and want to make an impact in Bihar's education scene, this could be your shot.
Verify qualifications, complete Samarth application
You'll need subject-specific qualifications as listed in the official notification.
To apply, register with your email and mobile number on the Samarth portal, fill out the form, upload documents like certificates and a photo, and pay any required fee.
Make sure everything's complete. Late or incomplete applications won't be accepted.
Don't forget to check all eligibility details before hitting submit!