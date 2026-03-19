Bihar: STF constable, 2 criminals killed in late-night shootout
India
A late-night police raid in Bihar's East Champaran turned deadly when STF constable Shriram Yadav lost his life during a shootout with armed criminals.
The team was acting on a tip about wanted suspects hiding out in Ramdihah village, but things escalated quickly after the suspects opened fire.
2 suspects arrested, several weapons recovered
The gunfight lasted several minutes, leaving both Yadav and the two main suspects, Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Kumar Dubey, dead.
While some of their associates managed to escape, police later arrested two others and recovered several weapons from the scene.
Security has been tightened in the area as the search for those who got away continues.