Bihar: STF jawan killed, 2 criminals dead in encounter
A Special Task Force (STF) jawan, Shriram Yadav, lost his life during a gunfight with armed criminals in Motihari district, Bihar, early Tuesday morning (around 2:30am on March 17, 2026).
The encounter broke out around 2:30am in Ramdihah village after the suspects called and threatened local police from a Nepal-based number.
In the exchange of fire, two wanted men, Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Dubey, were also killed.
Associates arrested, search operations on
Both Thakur and Dubey had previous cases under the Arms Act.
Police recovered a carbine, two country-made pistols and a revolver at the scene.
Two associates were arrested for questioning, while search operations are on for others who escaped.
Chakia is on high alert as police continue their investigation, with senior officers visiting the site to oversee developments.