Bihar taps RITES to prepare Sonepur and Ajgaibinath DPRS
India
Bihar has approved the appointment of RITES Ltd. to prepare DPRs for two proposed greenfield airports at Sonepur and Ajgaibinath Dham.
The goal? Make it easier to travel around the state and give tourism a real boost.
These new spots will add to the current airport lineup in Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Purnia, so flying in and out of Bihar should get a lot smoother.
AAI invites bids for Saharsa upgrade
RITES Ltd. will prepare the DPRs for the projects for a ₹5.06 crore consultancy fee.
Plus, Saharsa Airport is set for a major upgrade: AAI has invited bids to build a new terminal, control tower, and more so 19-seater planes can land there.
All this is part of Bihar's bigger push to connect more cities by air, and make getting around way easier for everyone.