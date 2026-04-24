Bihar taps RITES to prepare Sonepur and Ajgaibinath DPRS

AAI invites bids for Saharsa upgrade

RITES Ltd. will prepare the DPRs for the projects for a ₹5.06 crore consultancy fee.

Plus, Saharsa Airport is set for a major upgrade: AAI has invited bids to build a new terminal, control tower, and more so 19-seater planes can land there.

All this is part of Bihar's bigger push to connect more cities by air, and make getting around way easier for everyone.