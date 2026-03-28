Bihar teachers arrested after breath tests confirm drinking on trip
India
Five teachers from Bihar were arrested on Friday for allegedly being drunk while supervising students on a field trip under the Bihar Darshan scheme.
They were caught at the India-Nepal border during a routine check, and breath tests confirmed they'd been drinking, breaking Bihar's strict no-alcohol laws.
Bihar teachers held in judicial custody
The teachers, Shivansh Kumar, Deepnarayan Ram, English Kumar, Dhirendra Kumar, and Mithu Kumar, are now in judicial custody.
Suspension proceedings have started, and local residents are upset about the incident, especially since teachers are expected to set an example.
The Education Department has also been notified to take further action.