Bihar: Thieves steal gold, silver jewelry, cash from cop's house India Feb 23, 2026

In Lakharwa Garapur village, thieves broke into constable Pramod Yadav's home late at night, locked his family in separate rooms, and took off with gold and silver jewelry worth ₹25 lakh plus ₹60,000 in cash.

The family was asleep after prepping for a wedding and only realized what happened the next morning—leaving everyone rattled.