Bihar to add 50 pink busses exclusively for women

These pink busses are a hit: 93% of surveyed women in Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya say they feel safer riding them, with satisfaction scores at 4.6 out of 5.

The service also gives jobs to women as drivers and conductors, but there are still issues like irregular schedules, limited routes, and tough working conditions.

Experts suggest real-time tracking and better support for staff could help as the network grows.