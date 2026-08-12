Bihar to add 50 pink busses exclusively for women
India
Bihar is rolling out 50 more women-only pink busses soon, aiming to make public transport safer and more comfortable for women.
This move is part of a bigger plan by BSRTC to upgrade its bus fleet this financial year.
Pink busses 4.6 satisfaction, operational challenges
These pink busses are a hit: 93% of surveyed women in Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Gaya say they feel safer riding them, with satisfaction scores at 4.6 out of 5.
The service also gives jobs to women as drivers and conductors, but there are still issues like irregular schedules, limited routes, and tough working conditions.
Experts suggest real-time tracking and better support for staff could help as the network grows.