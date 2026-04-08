Bihar will prioritize wedding LPG and require district magistrate applications
India
With LPG supply under pressure due to the West Asia conflict, Bihar is making sure weddings don't run out of fuel.
The state will prioritize commercial LPG cylinders for wedding events this season (from April 14 onwards).
To keep things fair, people need to apply through their district magistrate, so everyone gets a shot at celebrating without kitchen hassles.
Bihar gives returning migrants 5-kg LPG
Bihar is also helping returning migrant workers by giving out 5-kg free-trade LPG cylinders—no new connection needed, just an Aadhaar card.
Plus, the state's working on safer gas options by phasing out small informal cylinders and expanding piped natural gas connections under its City Gas Distribution Policy.
More than 100,000 homes are already connected.