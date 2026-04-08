Bihar will prioritize wedding LPG and require district magistrate applications India Apr 08, 2026

With LPG supply under pressure due to the West Asia conflict, Bihar is making sure weddings don't run out of fuel.

The state will prioritize commercial LPG cylinders for wedding events this season (from April 14 onwards).

To keep things fair, people need to apply through their district magistrate, so everyone gets a shot at celebrating without kitchen hassles.