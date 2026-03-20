Bihar woman dies after family dispute; husband, in-laws go missing India Mar 20, 2026

Anu Kumari, 27, was allegedly beaten to death by her husband Rakesh Kumar and her in-laws in Vaishali, Bihar.

The violence broke out after Kumari slapped her four-year-old son during a family dispute on Thursday.

She had called her father late the previous night to say she had been attacked.

The next morning, a neighbor told her father about her death. When he arrived, he found Anu's body lying on a sofa and her in-laws had fled.