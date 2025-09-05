Bihar's 1st cable suspension bridge coming up in Patna
On September 5, 2025, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kicked off 17 new projects in Patna district, with a total investment of ₹1,159.84 crore.
The focus? Better roads and bridges for smoother travel, a boost to the power grid, and some love for local tourism.
One highlight is Bihar's first-ever cable suspension bridge over the Punpun River—costing nearly ₹83 crore and inspired by Uttarakhand's Laxman Jhula.
Focus on connectivity with new roads and bridges
New bridges and roads are connecting villages like Samda and Gularia Vigha, plus there's a fresh two-lane road from Sohagi Mor to Kandaap.
Foundations were also laid for links between Punpun station and Patna Ring Road—meaning easier commutes all around.
Upgrading power supply and boosting tourism
Twelve new power projects (over ₹129 crore) will upgrade substations and lines across the area.
There's also nearly ₹15 crore set aside to develop facilities at Ular Sun Temple in Paliganj—so local heritage gets its moment too.