Bihar's 1st cable suspension bridge coming up in Patna India Sep 05, 2025

On September 5, 2025, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kicked off 17 new projects in Patna district, with a total investment of ₹1,159.84 crore.

The focus? Better roads and bridges for smoother travel, a boost to the power grid, and some love for local tourism.

One highlight is Bihar's first-ever cable suspension bridge over the Punpun River—costing nearly ₹83 crore and inspired by Uttarakhand's Laxman Jhula.