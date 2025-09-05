Next Article
Jammu schools to reopen on September 10 after heavy rains
After weeks of heavy rain, Jammu schools will finally reopen on September 10.
Staff are returning early for safety checks, and a decision on resuming offline classes will be made with effect from September 20.
The break started back on August 24, so students and teachers are gearing up to get back into routine.
Vaishnodevi yatra paused; highway remains closed
Landslides have kept the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed and paused the Vaishnodevi yatra since late August, with relief camps now helping over 2,000 people.
On a brighter note, about half of the damaged roads have already been fixed and the Mughal Road has reopened—helping reconnect some cut-off areas.
Recovery is moving ahead, even if there's still work to do.