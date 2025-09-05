Jammu schools to reopen on September 10 after heavy rains

Vaishnodevi yatra paused; highway remains closed

Landslides have kept the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed and paused the Vaishnodevi yatra since late August, with relief camps now helping over 2,000 people.

On a brighter note, about half of the damaged roads have already been fixed and the Mughal Road has reopened—helping reconnect some cut-off areas.

Recovery is moving ahead, even if there's still work to do.