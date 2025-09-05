Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai as heavy rains continue
Mumbai's got an orange alert from the IMD, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some areas until the morning of September 6.
Expect cloudy skies and off-and-on downpours through Friday, with daytime temps around 30°C and nights cooling to about 24°C.
High tides, Ganesh visarjan coincide with rains
The timing isn't great—these rains line up with high tides, raising the risk of flooding right when many are out for Ganpati Visarjan.
Localized waterlogging is likely, especially in low-lying spots.
On the plus side, Mumbai's reservoirs are almost full at over 95% capacity.
The IMD says rain will ease after Saturday, shifting to lighter showers next week.