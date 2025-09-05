IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai as heavy rains continue

High tides, Ganesh visarjan coincide with rains

The timing isn't great—these rains line up with high tides, raising the risk of flooding right when many are out for Ganpati Visarjan.

Localized waterlogging is likely, especially in low-lying spots.

On the plus side, Mumbai's reservoirs are almost full at over 95% capacity.

The IMD says rain will ease after Saturday, shifting to lighter showers next week.