Europe's dark ages: Jaishankar on colonial impact at global meet

Jaishankar pointed out how British rulers dismissed Indian culture, quoting Churchill's claim that India was "no more a geographical term than the Equator." He explained that colonial narratives painted India as backward or even an invention of Britain, but the Indian National Movement pushed back—reviving crafts, unity, and pride that fueled the movement for independence.

Jaishankar reminded everyone that independence wasn't the finish line: "Independence was a milestone and not the destination."

He urged that reviving India's civilizational confidence is still ongoing.

Looking ahead, he said India needs to step up as an intellectual leader globally while staying true to its roots.