Next Article
Gujarat: 5 workers missing after Kadana dam water gushes in
A sudden rush of water from the Kadana dam flooded a hydropower plant near Lunawada, Gujarat on Thursday afternoon, leaving five workers missing.
Fifteen workers were on maintenance duty inside a large well in the plant when water was suddenly released, but as of Friday morning, rescue teams are still searching for the missing five.
Rescuers are battling rising water and poor visibility
The search is being led by Superintendent of Police Safin Hasan and includes NDRF, SDRF, local fire crews, and even local swimmers pitching in.
Rescuers are battling rising water and poor visibility—oil and grease in the 60-foot-deep well make things even harder.
Despite these challenges, everyone's working together to bring the missing workers home.