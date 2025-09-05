Next Article
Delhi weather: Thunderstorms, rain likely on Saturday
Heads up, Delhi! The weather department (IMD) is predicting thunderstorms and rain for the city on Saturday.
Friday was already cooler than usual, with a high of 33.2°C and showers across several areas—Palam saw the most rain at 13.3mm.
AQI 'satisfactory,' humidity high
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) came in at 67 on Friday, which counts as 'satisfactory' by CPCB standards—so not too bad for breathing easy.
Humidity was pretty high too, starting at 87% in the morning and dipping to 78% by evening.
With storms likely on Saturday, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast before heading out.