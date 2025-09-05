Delhi weather: Thunderstorms, rain likely on Saturday

AQI 'satisfactory,' humidity high

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) came in at 67 on Friday, which counts as 'satisfactory' by CPCB standards—so not too bad for breathing easy.

Humidity was pretty high too, starting at 87% in the morning and dipping to 78% by evening.

With storms likely on Saturday, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast before heading out.