Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra to resume tomorrow after rainfall pause
After a pause on September 1 due to heavy rains, Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra will resume on September 6, 2025.
The IMD says rainfall has eased across most of the state, with only a couple of districts still getting more rain than usual.
Over 250 roads still blocked
The yatra was put on hold because landslides and floods blocked major routes to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
Over 250 roads are still blocked, so officials are working hard to clear them and keep things safe for travelers.
If you're planning to go or know someone who is, keep an eye on weather updates and road conditions—some areas can still be risky during sudden showers.
Safety 1st!
Char Dham draws huge crowds every year. With things reopening in September, it's a good time for the trip—but safety comes first.
Check updates before heading out!