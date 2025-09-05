Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra to resume tomorrow after rainfall pause

Over 250 roads still blocked

The yatra was put on hold because landslides and floods blocked major routes to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Over 250 roads are still blocked, so officials are working hard to clear them and keep things safe for travelers.

If you're planning to go or know someone who is, keep an eye on weather updates and road conditions—some areas can still be risky during sudden showers.