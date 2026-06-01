Bijnor police booked 40 for namaz on road during Bakrid
India
In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, police booked 40 people for offering namaz on a public road during Bakrid, which goes against government rules.
The complaint was filed by Inspector Rahul Singh under BNS Section 223 for not following official orders.
Group continued prayers despite warnings
While Eid prayers were officially organized at the Eidgah with a police presence, a group of 30 to 40 people chose to pray outside the gate, blocking part of the road.
Even after being warned about restrictions and reminded of government guidelines and prohibitory orders, they continued their prayers.