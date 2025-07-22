Next Article
Bikaner car accident: Five people killed, 4 others injured
A tragic car accident on July 21 near Sikhwal, Bikaner, left five people dead and four others hurt.
The crash happened late at night and was so severe that both vehicles were completely destroyed, with some passengers thrown out onto the road.
Those who lost their lives have been identified as Manoj Jakhar, Karan, Surendra Kumar, Dinesh, and Madan Saran.
The injured are being treated at the district hospital while police look into what caused the collision.
This heartbreaking incident is a reminder of how dangerous highways can be and the challenges rescue teams face during such emergencies.