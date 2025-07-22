Stranded British fighter jet in India: Royal Navy's 'Prince' story

Fixing the high-tech jet wasn't easy. After initial repair attempts by the Royal Navy didn't work out, a 24-member Royal Air Force team—including 14 technical experts—flew in with special gear. They shifted the plane into an Air India hangar for some serious repairs. After a detailed check-up and green light from the UK, it's finally cleared for takeoff.

Parking charges at airport

The British government will pay about ₹9.19 lakh just for parking at the airport during its 35-day stay—extra hangar charges not included!

This whole episode highlights how international defense teams have each other's backs when things go wrong, but also how tricky (and expensive) it can be when cutting-edge military tech needs help far from home.