Stranded British fighter jet in India: Royal Navy's 'Prince' story
A British F-35B stealth fighter that made an unexpected emergency landing in Kerala on June 14 is set to take off today, July 22.
The jet, part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region, had to divert to Thiruvananthapuram due to a hydraulic failure, bad weather, and low fuel.
The Indian Air Force stepped in quickly for landing support and refueling.
How the IAF helped out
Fixing the high-tech jet wasn't easy. After initial repair attempts by the Royal Navy didn't work out, a 24-member Royal Air Force team—including 14 technical experts—flew in with special gear.
They shifted the plane into an Air India hangar for some serious repairs. After a detailed check-up and green light from the UK, it's finally cleared for takeoff.
Parking charges at airport
The British government will pay about ₹9.19 lakh just for parking at the airport during its 35-day stay—extra hangar charges not included!
This whole episode highlights how international defense teams have each other's backs when things go wrong, but also how tricky (and expensive) it can be when cutting-edge military tech needs help far from home.