UGC show-cause notice to KIIT: Explain mental health support

These are the possible consequences for KIIT

A UGC panel discovered that complaints of sexual harassment were ignored and crisis support was lacking at KIIT.

Poor hostel conditions and an uncaring attitude from the administration were also flagged as factors in the students' deaths.

The UGC is considering tough actions—like stripping KIIT of its deemed university status, blocking new courses for three years, or even shutting down some departments—stressing that these aren't just paperwork issues but serious legal violations with big consequences for the university's future.