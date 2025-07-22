UGC show-cause notice to KIIT: Explain mental health support
After the tragic suicides of two Nepalese students at KIIT, Bhubaneswar, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a show-cause notice to the institute.
The UGC is questioning KIIT's mental health support, safety measures, and how it handled these incidents.
KIIT now has just seven days to explain itself or risk serious penalties.
These are the possible consequences for KIIT
A UGC panel discovered that complaints of sexual harassment were ignored and crisis support was lacking at KIIT.
Poor hostel conditions and an uncaring attitude from the administration were also flagged as factors in the students' deaths.
The UGC is considering tough actions—like stripping KIIT of its deemed university status, blocking new courses for three years, or even shutting down some departments—stressing that these aren't just paperwork issues but serious legal violations with big consequences for the university's future.