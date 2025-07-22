IMD issues red alert for J&K, Uttarakhand India Jul 22, 2025

Heads up—IMD just put out a red alert for Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, warning of some seriously heavy rain over the next few days.

Local authorities are being told to act fast to prevent any rain-related trouble.

Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are also on orange alert, so folks there should stay prepared for rough weather.