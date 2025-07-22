IMD issues red alert for J&K, Uttarakhand
Heads up—IMD just put out a red alert for Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, warning of some seriously heavy rain over the next few days.
Local authorities are being told to act fast to prevent any rain-related trouble.
Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are also on orange alert, so folks there should stay prepared for rough weather.
Monsoon trough and cyclonic circulations driving the downpour
A northward monsoon trough plus several cyclonic circulations (think big swirling weather systems) over West Rajasthan, Odisha, and Assam are driving all this downpour.
There's even a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal soon, which could mean even more rain ahead.
Areas in J&K, HP, Uttarakhand received 7-20cm rain
In just the last 24 hours, parts of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand got hit with 7-20cm of rain—pretty intense!
The IMD is urging everyone in these areas to stay alert and take precautions as more heavy showers are likely on the way.