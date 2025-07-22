Bengaluru weather: Rain, gusty winds expected this week India Jul 22, 2025

Bengaluru is gearing up for steady rain and gusty winds this week, thanks to a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and cyclonic activity near Odisha.

The IMD has put out a yellow alert for light to moderate showers and winds up to 50km/h, while coastal and northern Karnataka are on orange alert with heavier rain expected from July 22-26.

Daytime temps will stay comfy between 27°C and 29°C, but humidity is set to stick around.