Bengaluru weather: Rain, gusty winds expected this week
Bengaluru is gearing up for steady rain and gusty winds this week, thanks to a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and cyclonic activity near Odisha.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for light to moderate showers and winds up to 50km/h, while coastal and northern Karnataka are on orange alert with heavier rain expected from July 22-26.
Daytime temps will stay comfy between 27°C and 29°C, but humidity is set to stick around.
What to watch out for
If you're heading out, expect slippery roads, possible travel delays, and keep an umbrella or raincoat handy—especially from July 22 onward when rainfall picks up.
Stay tuned for updates from IMD or BBMP about any flooding risks or wind damage, especially if you're in coastal or northern parts of the state.