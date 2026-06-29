Biker walks away uninjured in viral Lower Siang landslide video
India
A biker in Lower Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, had a heart-stopping moment when a landslide swept him and his bike down a crumbling mountain road, right as he was trying to cross.
The whole thing was caught on video and quickly went viral. Amazingly, he walked away without any injuries.
Heavy rain blocks Siji River
The landslide happened after days of nonstop rain, which also blocked the Siji River with debris.
With more heavy rain expected, more than 200mm in some areas, the India Meteorological Department has put five districts on red alert.
Locals are being told to stay safe, avoid riverbanks, and only travel if absolutely necessary as teams work to manage floods and possible new landslides.