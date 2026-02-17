Bill Gates meets Naidu, visits Andhra Pradesh's AI, tech projects

Gates sees drones and AI in action for agriculture

Gates was welcomed by and met with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and officials presented Andhra's Real-Time Governance tools—think Data Lake, AWARE 2.0, WhatsApp Governance, blockchain tech, and QR codes for better transparency.

Naidu also shared his "Swarna Andhra" vision and digital health projects.

Later on, Gates visited a local farm to see drones and AI in action for agriculture.