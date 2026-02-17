Bill Gates meets Naidu, visits Andhra Pradesh's AI, tech projects
Bill Gates dropped by Amaravati to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, giving a big thumbs up to the state's fast progress in AI, tech, and innovation across health, farming, and education.
Gates's visit kicked off at Gannavaram Airport and included warm welcomes from IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other top officials.
Gates sees drones and AI in action for agriculture
Gates was welcomed by and met with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and officials presented Andhra's Real-Time Governance tools—think Data Lake, AWARE 2.0, WhatsApp Governance, blockchain tech, and QR codes for better transparency.
Naidu also shared his "Swarna Andhra" vision and digital health projects.
Later on, Gates visited a local farm to see drones and AI in action for agriculture.
Gates, Lokesh discuss collaboration
Naidu traced his connection with Gates back to earlier discussions when they first talked about building IT ecosystems.
Now, Lokesh says the state looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable and impactful solutions for public welfare.