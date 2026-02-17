Bill Gates to attend AI Impact Summit 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Bill Gates is set to give the keynote on February 19, joined by big names like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai.

Summit will host around 250,000 visitors The summit is huge—spanning 10 arenas with over 300 pavilions and about 600 startups showing off the latest in AI.

Expect country pavilions from places like Australia, Japan, and the UK, plus around 250,000 visitors exploring themes of People, Planet, and Progress.

Gates to attend the summit After a brief website mix-up, the Gates Foundation confirmed on February 17 that Bill Gates will be there as planned.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw didn't say if he'll attend too.