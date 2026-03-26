Bird flu outbreak at Chhattisgarh poultry farm, 5,500 chickens dead

Officials say they're following all safety steps

The affected farm is in Bilaspur district. Officials say they're following all safety steps: infected birds are being buried and the area is getting sanitized.

Bird flu can spread from birds to humans, so it's smart to avoid poultry from affected zones for now.

Cooking chicken and eggs thoroughly (at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit, 74 degrees Celsius) kills the virus; also, use separate utensils for raw and cooked food, and don't wash raw chicken under running water since it spreads germs.