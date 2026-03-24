Bird flu outbreak at Chhattisgarh poultry farm; culling underway

Health checks for workers are on

Officials have set up an infected zone within 1km of the farm and a surveillance zone for the next 9km.

All poultry, eggs, and feed in the infected area will be destroyed (with owners getting compensation), and rapid response teams are handling culling and sanitization.

Health checks for workers are ongoing. So far, no human cases have been found.

Authorities are asking people not to believe rumors and to cooperate with safety measures.