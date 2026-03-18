Bird flu outbreak at Patna university: 8,500 birds dead
A major bird flu (H5N1) outbreak at Bihar Animal Sciences University (BASU) in Patna has killed nearly 8,500 poultry birds and led to the destruction of about 15,000 eggs in just a month.
The virus hit two main BASU farms hard, with official confirmation on March 12, after an initial detection and culling on February 25, and emergency culling soon after.
Measures to contain spread
To stop the spread, BASU's team, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Inderjeet Singh, is planning to implement strict safety measures: pruning trees, using ultrasonic bird deterrents, assigning dedicated workers to each shed, changing clothes before entry, and keeping birds separated by age.
Some healthy flocks are planned to be shifted to other districts or are being considered for partnership with private groups so research can continue.
Virus has killed crows in several districts
The H5N1 virus is not just a campus problem; it has also been deadly for crows across multiple Bihar districts (reports cite six to eight districts) since late February 2026.
More than 400 crows have died so far.
The source article does not report any human cases.