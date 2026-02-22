Bird flu scare in Bihar as 366 crows die
India
A sudden wave of crow deaths—366 since late January—has put Bihar on alert for a possible bird flu (H5N1) outbreak.
Most cases are from Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Patna, and the state is keeping a close eye since migratory birds passing through could be spreading the virus.
Government taking precautions
Samples from spots like Patna High Court and Mokama have been sent to Kolkata for testing.
Some locations have tested negative so far, but results are still coming in.
Meanwhile, the government is fumigating affected areas, sharing antivirus supplies with all districts, and asking people to avoid places where dead birds have been found—just to be safe.