Tamil Nadu: Biryani shop owner arrested for 'Ganesha-cooking-biryani' banner
What's the story
A biryani shop owner in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested after a promotional banner sparked outrage, ETV Bharat reported. The banner, displayed outside the Dindigul Kalyana Biryani outlet near VM Chatram on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur main road, depicted Lord Ganesha cooking Arabic-style chicken biryani. The advertisement was intended to attract customers during Vinayagar Chaturthi but drew criticism for hurting religious sentiments.
Community response
Banner goes viral on social media
The banner's image soon went viral on social media, leading to public protests in the area. Residents demanded action against the biryani shop for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
A resident, Selvaraj, filed a complaint at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital police station. He argued that "the depiction of Lord Ganesha preparing biryani was offensive to the Hindu community."
Legal proceedings
Shop owner arrested
After receiving Selvaraj's complaint, the police launched an inquiry into the matter.
On Sunday, September 13, they subsequently arrested Jayanth, the 30-year-old shop owner, identified as the son of Murugaiah.
Jayanth was booked under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
Advertising debate
Controversy over use of religious imagery in advertisements
The incident has sparked a debate in the region, especially as several restaurants and shops have been using creative representations of Lord Ganesha for their Vinayagar Chaturthi promotions.
This isn't the first time such advertisements have landed businesses in controversy.
The use of religious figures in marketing campaigns continues to be a sensitive subject, often leading to public outcry and legal action.