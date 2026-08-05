Bitonto woman accidentally tossed €1 million winning lottery ticket in trash
India
A woman in Bitonto, southern Italy, almost missed out on a €1 million lottery win after accidentally tossing her ticket in the trash.
She was told it was "non-payable" after checking the numbers, only to learn at home, thanks to a family member, that her numbers had actually hit the jackpot.
Roberto Nicola Toscano recovers woman's ticket
Realizing what happened, she got help from Roberto Nicola Toscano, the administrator of waste management company SANB.
After more than 24 hours of digging through garbage at a special facility, they found the ticket safe and sound.
Toscano called it a miracle, sharing that the woman "cried with emotion" when she got her life-changing ticket back.